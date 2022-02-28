Finsbury Growth & Income Trust (LON:FGT) Sets New 12-Month Low at $623.00

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC (LON:FGT – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 623 ($8.36) and last traded at GBX 834 ($11.19), with a volume of 287304 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 833 ($11.18).

The company has a current ratio of 17.09, a quick ratio of 17.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of £1.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 879.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 891.28.

In other news, insider Katherine Cornish-Bowden purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 902 ($12.10) per share, with a total value of £9,020 ($12,102.51). Also, insider Lorna Tilbian purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 872 ($11.70) per share, for a total transaction of £100,280 ($134,549.85).

Finsbury Growth & Income Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched Frostrow Capital LLP. The fund is co-managed by Lindsell Train Limited. It invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

