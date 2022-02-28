First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,268 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,641 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc. owned about 0.17% of First American Financial worth $12,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FAF. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $920,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,516,000 after buying an additional 7,597 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 777,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $52,128,000 after buying an additional 184,045 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,891 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FAF shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of First American Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on shares of First American Financial in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $84.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of First American Financial from $13.00 to $10.40 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.40.

Shares of NYSE:FAF opened at $67.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.20. First American Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $48.69 and a 52 week high of $81.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.88.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 13.46% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

First American Financial Corp. operates as an insurance company. It provides title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. The company operates its business through the following segments: Title Insurance & Services and Specialty Insurance. The Title Insurance & Services segment provides title insurance, escrow, closing services and similar or related financial services domestically and internationally in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions.

