First Command Bank Buys 249,616 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

First Command Bank boosted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) by 156.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 409,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 249,616 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF accounts for about 7.4% of First Command Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. First Command Bank owned approximately 0.48% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $43,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STIP. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 58.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,389,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,437,000 after acquiring an additional 877,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2,739.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 310,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,825,000 after acquiring an additional 299,815 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 43.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 823,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,515,000 after acquiring an additional 247,882 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,353,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,008,000 after acquiring an additional 217,962 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $19,724,000.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $105.95. 30,184 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,276. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $105.00 and its 200 day moving average is $105.64. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $103.82 and a 1 year high of $107.15.

