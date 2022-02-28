First Command Bank Buys 5,845 Shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

First Command Bank increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,845 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.9% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First Command Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $5,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,294 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,559,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,501,508,000 after buying an additional 774,572 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $106.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,411,619. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.32. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $100.58 and a one year high of $121.45.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

