First Command Bank Has $62.25 Million Holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

First Command Bank reduced its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 723,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 663,508 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF makes up approximately 10.7% of First Command Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. First Command Bank owned about 0.46% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $62,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,400,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,678,000 after purchasing an additional 326,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,834,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,940,000 after purchasing an additional 111,049 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,610,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,607,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,017,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,526,000 after purchasing an additional 40,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,872,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,105,000 after purchasing an additional 15,660 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $0.99 on Monday, hitting $85.80. 9,921 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,021. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $90.33 and a 200-day moving average of $90.60. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $74.00 and a 52 week high of $95.90.

