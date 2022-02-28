First Command Bank Sells 1,171,217 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

First Command Bank reduced its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,922,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171,217 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises 16.6% of First Command Bank’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. First Command Bank owned about 0.46% of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF worth $96,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,532,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,345,000 after acquiring an additional 565,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,674,000 after acquiring an additional 174,178 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 4,801.8% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,806,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,700,000 after acquiring an additional 8,626,627 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,029,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,147,000 after buying an additional 652,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,716,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,439,000 after buying an additional 49,758 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $52.07. 53,681 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,749,657. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.09 and its 200 day moving average is $53.22. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $44.77 and a 52 week high of $56.42.

