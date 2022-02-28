First Horizon Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:FHN)

First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 2,673 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 260% compared to the typical daily volume of 742 call options.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FHN. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on First Horizon from $18.50 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Wedbush began coverage on First Horizon in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.17.

First Horizon stock traded up $5.46 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.71. 1,870,942 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,616,681. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.80. First Horizon has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $24.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. First Horizon had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 30.85%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that First Horizon will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 155,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total transaction of $2,682,514.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 118.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,702,000 after purchasing an additional 617,768 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 104.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 11,751 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 331,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,725,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,335,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,360,000 after acquiring an additional 203,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 90,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the period. 80.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

