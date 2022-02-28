First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.60 Million

Equities research analysts predict that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) will report sales of $62.60 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for First Mid Bancshares’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $63.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $61.90 million. First Mid Bancshares reported sales of $54.51 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will report full year sales of $260.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $259.10 million to $261.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $278.47 million, with estimates ranging from $276.80 million to $279.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover First Mid Bancshares.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 20.31%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FMBH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded First Mid Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ FMBH opened at $40.25 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.88. First Mid Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $35.64 and a fifty-two week high of $45.84. The company has a market cap of $728.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. First Mid Bancshares’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 5.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,617 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 12.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 1.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 27,606 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $352,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in First Mid Bancshares by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,108 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 35.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following lines of business: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance Brokerage. The Community Banking business line, which is operated by First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, serves commercial, retail, and agricultural customers with a broad array of deposit and loan related products.

