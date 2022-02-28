First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Holdings Trimmed by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 15,485 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.72% of First Northwest Bancorp worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.9% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 16.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,475 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JCSD Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 7.7% during the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 112,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,983,000 after purchasing an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNWB opened at $23.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $234.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. First Northwest Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $23.77.

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 million. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 19.44%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FNWB. Zacks Investment Research raised First Northwest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group started coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised First Northwest Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $19.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th.

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

