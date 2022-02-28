First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-three research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.58.

Several research firms have weighed in on FSLR. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on First Solar from $123.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $57,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C2C Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $479,000. JustInvest LLC grew its position in First Solar by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 6,862 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in First Solar by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,598,161 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,217,000 after acquiring an additional 657,674 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in First Solar by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,412 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in First Solar in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR opened at $70.68 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.40. First Solar has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $123.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

