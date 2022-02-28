First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) Shares Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 189.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,924 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,624 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Solar were worth $2,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in First Solar by 8.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 345,319 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $32,964,000 after acquiring an additional 26,000 shares during the last quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. increased its stake in First Solar by 24.1% during the third quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 27,681 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 5,382 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in First Solar by 15.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 15,175 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in First Solar by 247.6% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 130,924 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $11,850,000 after acquiring an additional 93,258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of First Solar by 8.1% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 229,527 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,911,000 after buying an additional 17,227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FSLR shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on First Solar from $111.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered First Solar from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on First Solar from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on First Solar from $102.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on First Solar from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.58.

In other First Solar news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total transaction of $57,204.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FSLR opened at $70.68 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.59. First Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.24 and a 52 week high of $123.13. The company has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.40.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

