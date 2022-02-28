Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $234.59.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd.

NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $166.56 on Monday. Five Below has a 52 week low of $147.14 and a 52 week high of $237.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. Five Below’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CNA Financial Corp increased its stake in Five Below by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Five Below by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,252 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Five Below by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,015 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. increased its stake in Five Below by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Five Below by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

