Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,830 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Five Below by 2.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,054 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Five Below by 49.3% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 310,634 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $60,036,000 after acquiring an additional 102,577 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 36.9% in the third quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 13,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Five Below by 0.7% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 148,490 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Five Below by 467.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,970 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,565,000 after acquiring an additional 27,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $166.56 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.14 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $191.24.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Five Below from $266.00 to $252.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. KeyCorp raised Five Below from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Five Below from $274.00 to $276.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.50.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment includes items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists of personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

