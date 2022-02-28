Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Five Star Senior Living Inc. (NASDAQ:FVE – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 348,440 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,854 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 1.10% of Five Star Senior Living worth $1,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 104,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 54,662 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Five Star Senior Living in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 387.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 508,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 404,032 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Five Star Senior Living during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Five Star Senior Living by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FVE opened at $2.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $93.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.58. Five Star Senior Living Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $9.25.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Five Star Senior Living in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Five Star Senior Living, Inc engages in the senior living operations. It operates through the following segments: Senior Living Communities & Rehabilitation and Wellness. The Senior Living Communities segment owns account or manages the account of others independent living communities, assisted living communities, and skilled nursing facilities that are subject to centralized oversight, and provide housing and services to elderly residents.

