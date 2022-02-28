FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of FLEX LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 71,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217,333 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.13% of FLEX LNG worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLNG. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 111.5% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in FLEX LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 17.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FLEX LNG by 255.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FLEX LNG in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

FLNG opened at $23.60 on Monday. FLEX LNG Ltd. has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $26.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $114.59 million for the quarter. FLEX LNG had a return on equity of 16.71% and a net margin of 47.23%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 1st. FLEX LNG’s payout ratio is 98.68%.

FLEX LNG Ltd. engages in the operation of carrier vessels. It focuses on the engineering and construction of liquefied natural gas producer units. The company was founded by Philip Eystein Fjeld, Trym Tveitnes and Jostein Ueland in August 2006 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

