FLIP (FLP) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $818.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. FLIP has a market capitalization of $683,828.84 and $818.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, FLIP has traded flat against the US dollar. One FLIP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0122 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

FLIP Coin Profile

FLIP (FLP) is a coin. Its launch date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 coins. FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Gameflip is marketplace where gamers can buy and sell digital goods. Established in 2014, Gameflip will now leverage blockchain technology to provide a transparent, safe, and frictionless infrastructure for buying and selling of digital goods among gamers, allowing them to own and securely store their digital goods on the blockchain. FLIP is an ERC20 token used as the main currency in the Gameflip platform. “

