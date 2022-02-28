Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $135.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.44% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $167.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on Floor & Decor from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price target on Floor & Decor from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.31.

Shares of NYSE FND traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $97.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,903. Floor & Decor has a twelve month low of $81.20 and a twelve month high of $145.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.74 and its 200-day moving average is $121.11.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $914.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.34 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FND. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 163.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Floor & Decor during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.20% of the company’s stock.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of hard surface flooring and related accessories. It provides wood, stone, and flooring products. Its products include vinyl, laminate, and tiles with materials installation for living rooms, kitchen, bathrooms, and walls. The company was founded by George Vincent West in 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

