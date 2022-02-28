Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Director Sells $127,600.00 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) Director Phillip John Riese sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $127,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FLYW traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $27.06. 435,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 736,719. The company has a quick ratio of 4.67, a current ratio of 4.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $22.81 and a one year high of $57.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.82.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new stake in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Flywire by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 64.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James raised shares of Flywire from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.70.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

