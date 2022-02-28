FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank decreased its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,723 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,456 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned 0.08% of FMC worth $9,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FMC by 40.2% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in FMC by 0.6% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 134,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,666,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in FMC by 6.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 871,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,243,000 after acquiring an additional 52,840 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in FMC by 16.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 276,269 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,893,000 after acquiring an additional 38,920 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in FMC by 6.9% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 73,559 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,959,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. 88.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FMC. Mizuho boosted their price target on FMC from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of FMC in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on FMC from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on FMC from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on FMC from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.73.

NYSE:FMC opened at $117.97 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $87.27 and a 52-week high of $122.50.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. FMC had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 37.19%.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other FMC news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

FMC Company Profile (Get Rating)

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.