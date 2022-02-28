Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Raises Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the athletic footwear retailer on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Foot Locker has decreased its dividend payment by 14.2% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Foot Locker has a dividend payout ratio of 19.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Foot Locker to earn $6.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

FL traded up $2.55 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $31.62. 12,993,678 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,192,980. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.75. The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. Foot Locker has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Foot Locker will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Foot Locker by 124.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Foot Locker by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,590 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Foot Locker by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,147 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FL. Credit Suisse Group lowered Foot Locker from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $70.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Foot Locker from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

