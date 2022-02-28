Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 222,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,867,352 shares.The stock last traded at $30.07 and had previously closed at $29.07.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.
Foot Locker Company Profile (NYSE:FL)
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Foot Locker (FL)
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.