Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 222,880 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 2,867,352 shares.The stock last traded at $30.07 and had previously closed at $29.07.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. William Blair upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on Foot Locker from $48.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Foot Locker in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Foot Locker has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 25.89%. Foot Locker’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 794 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile (NYSE:FL)

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.