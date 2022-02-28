Fortis Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH)

Fortis Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,142 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1,148.8% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 22,998 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $65,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $110,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock traded down $4.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $271.87. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,042. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $238.04 and a 12 month high of $302.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $282.12.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

