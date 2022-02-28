Fortis Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Fortis Advisors LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 4,083 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 0.8% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Apple by 92.6% in the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 56.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total transaction of $4,369,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total transaction of $344,153.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL traded down $0.57 during trading on Monday, hitting $164.28. 381,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,442,789. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $171.30 and a 200 day moving average of $159.22. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Apple’s payout ratio is 14.57%.

Several brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on shares of Apple from $184.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on Apple from $164.79 to $179.32 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.48.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

