Fortis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS)

Fortis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,315 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,367 shares during the period. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF comprises about 1.1% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fortis Advisors LLC owned about 0.61% of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DWAS. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $490,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 40,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 9,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares during the period. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 1,312.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.59. 862 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,558. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $74.30 and a 52-week high of $100.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.17 and a 200-day moving average of $87.46.

