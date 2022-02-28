Fortis Advisors LLC Has $3.06 Million Position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF)

Fortis Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fortis Advisors LLC owned about 0.67% of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF worth $3,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 71.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 64.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth about $330,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:PTF traded up $2.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.91. 302 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,437. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a one year low of $120.33 and a one year high of $186.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $147.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.50.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

