Fortis Advisors LLC Makes New $3.49 Million Investment in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,487,000. Vanguard Health Care ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3,855.9% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 791,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,548,000 after buying an additional 771,178 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,835.8% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 320,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,311,000 after purchasing an additional 304,313 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,225.7% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 207,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,235,000 after buying an additional 191,657 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 676,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,144,000 after purchasing an additional 179,352 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 560,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,500,000 after acquiring an additional 68,102 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VHT traded down $2.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $241.70. 91 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,924. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.05 and a 200-day moving average of $253.72. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $216.25 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

