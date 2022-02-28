Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Down 4.6%

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) fell 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.02 and last traded at $24.18. 14,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 580,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.
The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -91.03%.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors Company Profile (NYSE:FTAI)
Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.
