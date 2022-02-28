Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI) Shares Down 4.6%

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating) fell 4.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $24.02 and last traded at $24.18. 14,593 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 580,471 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.35.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.75.

The stock has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.62 and a 200 day moving average of $26.34.

Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors (NYSE:FTAI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.30). Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors had a negative net margin of 23.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.53%. The company had revenue of $145.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.52) EPS. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors LLC will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently -91.03%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth $47,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 50.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors during the third quarter worth $70,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Fortress Transportation and Infrastructure Investors by 45.4% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. 85.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortress Transportation & Infrastructure Investors LLC engages in acquiring, managing and disposing of transportation and transportation-related infrastructure and equipment assets. It operates through the following segments: Aviation Leasing, Jefferson Terminal, and Ports and Terminals. The Aviation Leasing segment consists of aircraft and aircraft engines held for lease and are typically held long-term.

