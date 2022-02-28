Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY) PT Lowered to €24.00 at Barclays

Fortum Oyj (OTCMKTS:FOJCY – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Barclays from €30.00 ($34.09) to €24.00 ($27.27) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

FOJCY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Cheuvreux raised shares of Fortum Oyj from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fortum Oyj in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

Shares of Fortum Oyj stock traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $4.39. 7,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,674. Fortum Oyj has a 12-month low of $4.11 and a 12-month high of $6.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.92.

Fortum Oyj engages in the generation, distribution, and sale of electricity and heat, as well as operation and maintenance of power plants. It operates through the following divisions: Generation, City Solutions, Consumer Solutions and Russia. The Generation division is responsible for the large scale power production, physical optimization and trading activities in the Nordic area.

