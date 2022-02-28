Fossil Group (NASDAQ:FOSL) Shares Down 6.6%

Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $13.32 and last traded at $13.40. 33,065 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 643,045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.34.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Fossil Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29. The company has a market capitalization of $705.54 million, a P/E ratio of 448.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FOSL. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Fossil Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Fossil Group by 411.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,340 shares of the accessories brand company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth $116,000. blooom inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fossil Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $157,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fossil Group during the 4th quarter worth $122,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Fossil Group, Inc engages in the design, marketing and distribution of consumer fashion accessories. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its products include men’s and women’s fashion watches, jewelry, handbags, small leather goods, belts, sunglasses, shoes, soft accessories and clothing which are sold through department stores, specialty retail locations, specialty watch and jewelry stores, owned retail and factory outlet stores, mass market stores, owned, and affiliate internet sites.

