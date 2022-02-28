Fosun International (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.

About Fosun International (OTCMKTS:FOSUF)

Fosun International Limited operates in health, happiness, wealth, and intelligent manufacturing sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Asset Management, and Intelligent Manufacturing. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

