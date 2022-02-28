Fosun International (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Trading 1.4% Higher

Shares of Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF – Get Rating) traded up 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $1.12 and last traded at $1.12. 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 27% from the average session volume of 867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.10.
The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.16.
About Fosun International (OTCMKTS:FOSUF)
