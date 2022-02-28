Fox Factory Holding Corp. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial upped their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Fox Factory in a research note issued on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial analyst M. Swartz now anticipates that the company will earn $1.34 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.32. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $342.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Fox Factory stock opened at $123.35 on Monday. Fox Factory has a 52-week low of $110.64 and a 52-week high of $190.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fox Factory during the fourth quarter worth $40,003,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 161.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 236,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,233,000 after acquiring an additional 146,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,042,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,707,000 after acquiring an additional 87,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 266,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,371,000 after acquiring an additional 72,992 shares during the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

