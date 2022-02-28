Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) PT Lowered to $175.00

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 41.87% from the stock’s previous close. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Fox Factory’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.38 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th.

NASDAQ:FOXF opened at $123.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 31.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.79. Fox Factory has a 52 week low of $110.64 and a 52 week high of $190.29.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $342.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.39 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 12.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Fox Factory by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,983,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter worth about $9,126,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in Fox Factory by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 24,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fox Factory by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,967,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

