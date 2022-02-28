Franchise Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.33 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:FRG)

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Franchise Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Franchise Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.92 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FRG. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Aegis lifted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

NASDAQ FRG opened at $45.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.53. Franchise Group has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $55.10.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $942.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $849.32 million. Franchise Group had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 27.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Franchise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRG. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,289,000. State Street Corp raised its position in Franchise Group by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 645,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,005,000 after buying an additional 224,180 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Franchise Group by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 770,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,212,000 after buying an additional 207,094 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,839,000. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA purchased a new position in Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,550,000. 47.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

