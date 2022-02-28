Frax Share (FXS) Price Hits $22.09 on Top Exchanges

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last week, Frax Share has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Frax Share has a total market cap of $358.07 million and $17.51 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.09 or 0.00052976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00043165 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,822.20 or 0.06768058 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,666.17 or 0.99921765 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.61 or 0.00047021 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00050603 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

