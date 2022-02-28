Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Sets New 52-Week High at $14.09

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$14.09 and last traded at C$14.03, with a volume of 503414 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$13.65.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. National Bankshares increased their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Freehold Royalties and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.05.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.13 billion and a PE ratio of 42.92. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$12.59 and a 200 day moving average of C$11.37.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is 116.35%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.