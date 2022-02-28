freenet (FRA:FNTN) Given a €28.00 Price Target at Hauck and Aufhaeuser

freenet (FRA:FNTN – Get Rating) received a €28.00 ($31.82) price target from investment analysts at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s previous close.

FNTN has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on freenet in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Warburg Research set a €29.00 ($32.95) price objective on freenet in a report on Friday. UBS Group set a €21.30 ($24.20) price target on freenet in a research note on Friday. Barclays set a €28.00 ($31.82) price objective on freenet in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €27.40 ($31.14) price objective on freenet in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €24.27 ($27.58).

Get freenet alerts:

FNTN traded up €1.77 ($2.01) during midday trading on Monday, hitting €24.64 ($28.00). 1,064,422 shares of the company were exchanged. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €23.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is €22.77. freenet has a 1-year low of €3.22 ($3.66) and a 1-year high of €32.92 ($37.41).

freenet AG provides telecommunication, radio and multimedia, mobile communications, mobile Internet, and digital lifestyle services in Germany. It provides a portfolio of services and products primarily in the area of mobile voice and data services. The Mobile Communications segment engages in distribution and sales of mobile communications devices, and additional services, such as marketing and digital lifestyle; mobile phone accessories, home entertainment, which includes music and video offering, and services, applications, and devices connected to internet; and offers mobile tariff portfolio, which comprises Telekom, Vodafone, and Telefonica Deutschland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for freenet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for freenet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.