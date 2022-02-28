Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Price Target Cut to €35.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €43.00 ($48.86) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

FSNUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €42.30 ($48.07) to €34.50 ($39.20) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($63.58) to €60.25 ($68.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €94.00 ($106.82) to €87.00 ($98.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.13. 67,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,245. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

