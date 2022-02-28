Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Price Target Cut to €35.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €43.00 ($48.86) to €35.00 ($39.77) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

FSNUY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €42.30 ($48.07) to €34.50 ($39.20) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €55.95 ($63.58) to €60.25 ($68.47) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. HSBC initiated coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from €94.00 ($106.82) to €87.00 ($98.86) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.87.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $9.13. 67,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,245. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.13. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.39 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.25.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Company Profile (Get Rating)

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.