Freshii (TSE:FRII) Shares Down 4.7%

Freshii Inc. (TSE:FRII – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 4.7% on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.81 and last traded at C$1.83. Approximately 17,743 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 27,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.92.

Separately, Cormark raised shares of Freshii from a “market perform” rating to a “speculative buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$2.00 to C$3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th.

Get Freshii alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.89 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of C$57.15 million and a PE ratio of -16.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.49.

Freshii Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, franchises, and operates quick-serve restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its restaurants offer salads, bowls, burritos, wraps, soups, juices, smoothies, frozen yogurt, drinks, snacks, breakfast, and products for kids. As of April 14, 2021, the company operated 411 restaurants in 15 countries worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Freshii Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshii and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.