Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Announces Earnings Results

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.71% and a negative net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Freshpet updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of FRPT traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.23. 769,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,252. The company has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -170.05 and a beta of 0.64. Freshpet has a 52 week low of $78.81 and a 52 week high of $186.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.58.

Get Freshpet alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,796,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 71.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 93.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on FRPT. TheStreet cut shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $229.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $185.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.00.

About Freshpet (Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.