FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, Truist Financial Forecasts

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of FTI Consulting in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst T. Sommer now expects that the business services provider will earn $1.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.99. Truist Financial also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.52 EPS.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.03). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $676.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:FCN opened at $145.57 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.96. FTI Consulting has a 12 month low of $114.02 and a 12 month high of $157.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FCN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 203.9% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after buying an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FTI Consulting in the 4th quarter valued at about $354,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,251,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Company Profile (Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.