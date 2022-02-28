Fuchs Petrolub (ETR:FPE3) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $34.92

Fuchs Petrolub SE (ETR:FPE3 – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as €34.92 ($39.18) and last traded at €35.50 ($39.83), with a volume of 207177 shares. The stock had previously closed at €36.34 ($40.77).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €38.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €40.72. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion and a PE ratio of 18.23.

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile (ETR:FPE3)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

