Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €41.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) has been given a €41.00 ($46.59) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($54.20) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €47.74 ($54.26).

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock traded up €0.64 ($0.73) on Monday, reaching €28.42 ($32.30). 19,833 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €30.07 and its 200-day moving average is €31.55. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($42.50) and a one year high of €44.80 ($50.91).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

