Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) Given a €41.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Feb 28th, 2022

Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) has been given a €41.00 ($46.59) price target by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.26% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($54.20) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €50.00 ($56.82) price objective on Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €47.74 ($54.26).

Shares of Fuchs Petrolub stock traded up €0.64 ($0.73) on Monday, reaching €28.42 ($32.30). 19,833 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €30.07 and its 200-day moving average is €31.55. Fuchs Petrolub has a one year low of €37.40 ($42.50) and a one year high of €44.80 ($50.91).

About Fuchs Petrolub (Get Rating)

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

