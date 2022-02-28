Fundamenta Tops 24-Hour Volume of $1,759.00 (FMTA)

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 28th. In the last week, Fundamenta has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Fundamenta has a total market capitalization of $136,835.87 and $1,759.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fundamenta coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000325 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00043205 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,818.44 or 0.06779597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,636.64 or 1.00154706 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00046929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00050550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Fundamenta Coin Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 16,309,768 coins and its circulating supply is 1,012,663 coins. The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fundamenta should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fundamenta using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.