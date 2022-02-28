Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG – Get Rating) rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$3.32 and last traded at C$3.23. Approximately 744,837 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 210% from the average daily volume of 240,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.94.
The firm has a market capitalization of C$347.59 million and a P/E ratio of -26.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.22.
About Fury Gold Mines Limited (AUG.TO) (TSE:AUG)
