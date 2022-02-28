FY2021 Earnings Estimate for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2021 earnings estimates for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Maidi forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.98 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft’s FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

Get GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

OTCMKTS GEAGF opened at $45.15 on Monday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $54.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile (Get Rating)

GEA Group AG engages in the manufacturing, development, and production of process technology and components for the food processing industry and a wide range of other process industries. It operates through the following business segments: Separation & Flow Technologies; Liquid & Powder Technologies; Food & Healthcare Technologies, Farm Technologies and Refrigeration Technologies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.