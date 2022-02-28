FY2021 EPS Estimates for KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT) Cut by National Bank Financial

KP Tissue Inc. (TSE:KPT – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for KP Tissue in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.04). National Bank Financial also issued estimates for KP Tissue’s FY2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get KP Tissue alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on KPT. Desjardins restated a “hold” rating on shares of KP Tissue in a research note on Monday, November 15th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of KP Tissue from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$11.30.

Shares of KPT stock opened at C$10.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$104.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.91. KP Tissue has a 52-week low of C$10.00 and a 52-week high of C$11.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.50 and its 200 day moving average is C$10.43.

KP Tissue Company Profile (Get Rating)

KP Tissue Inc, through its interest in Kruger Products L.P., produces, distributes, markets, and sells a range of disposable tissue products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Away-From-Home. It offers bathroom and facial tissues, paper towels, and napkins, as well as manufactures private label tissue products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KP Tissue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KP Tissue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.