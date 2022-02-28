FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Issued By William Blair

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Revolve Group in a report released on Wednesday, February 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.15 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.20.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $86.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Revolve Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

NYSE RVLV opened at $50.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.33. Revolve Group has a one year low of $38.40 and a one year high of $89.60.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $239.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.06 million. Revolve Group had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS.

In related news, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.57, for a total transaction of $2,378,420.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 79,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.10, for a total transaction of $5,262,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVLV. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 159.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 27,726 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,572,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,163,000 after purchasing an additional 71,635 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,744,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,868,000 after purchasing an additional 466,908 shares during the last quarter. Future Fund LLC bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth about $361,000. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.24% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

