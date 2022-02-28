FY2022 EPS Estimates for Bausch Health Companies Inc. Cut by Analyst (TSE:BHC)

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Truist Financial cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $5.57 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $6.27. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ FY2023 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Bausch Health Companies from C$34.00 to C$32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

TSE BHC opened at C$30.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$11.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$32.72 and its 200 day moving average price is C$33.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4,000.66, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Bausch Health Companies has a 1 year low of C$27.50 and a 1 year high of C$43.97.

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

