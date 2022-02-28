FY2022 EPS Estimates for Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX) Raised by Analyst

Boralex Inc. (TSE:BLX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cormark raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Boralex in a report released on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.65.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on BLX. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Boralex from C$48.00 to C$42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Boralex from C$45.25 to C$42.75 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Boralex from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised Boralex to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Boralex from C$50.00 to C$46.00 and set an “action list buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boralex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$42.61.

BLX opened at C$35.71 on Monday. Boralex has a 1 year low of C$30.04 and a 1 year high of C$45.80. The firm has a market cap of C$3.66 billion and a PE ratio of 140.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$32.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$35.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 328.61, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 259.84%.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

