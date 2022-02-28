FY2022 EPS Estimates for Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX) Reduced by Analyst

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Capital Power in a report issued on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.38 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.39. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $48.50 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. National Bankshares raised their target price on Capital Power from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, CSFB set a C$50.00 price target on Capital Power and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$45.23.

CPX opened at C$38.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$40.89. Capital Power has a 1 year low of C$33.31 and a 1 year high of C$45.05. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.51 billion and a PE ratio of 38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

